New exhibit at MLT Library explores climate change, recovery and healing

Mountlake Terrace artist and illustrator Kate Rose Johnson will have a new exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library during May.

Johnson will be displaying a collection of abstract landscapes. These paintings and mixed media speak to her concerns about the climate crisis, she said.

Her art seeks to “bear witness to these places that we all call home, by observing the ways in which we are all interconnected,” added Johnson. It is meant to encourage reflection, while appreciating and celebrating the environment. Within are themes of healing and recovery – on a personal level and at a global level.

A portion of her proceeds goes toward Only One, a nonprofit focused on climate change.

Johnson, originally from Maine, has made her home in Mountlake Terrace for the past four years.

“I love the access to wild areas while also being close enough to the city that it’s not a hassle to get downtown,” she said. “It’s kind of this perfect little pocket for owning a home and having the best of both worlds.”

She has been a past contributor to the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show. The show is resuming this fall after its pandemic hiatus, and is set for Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

The monthly exhibits at the library are coordinated through the city Arts Advisory Commission. The Mountlake Terrace Library hours are Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.