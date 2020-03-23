New drive-thru COVID-19 testing option opening March 23 for high-risk Snohomish County residents

High-risk Snohomish County residents with symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including those who work in healthcare, public safety or critical infrastructure, now have another option for free testing.

Testing is by appointment only. People who do not have symptoms or do not meet the criteria will not be eligible for testing appointments.

This community based drive-thru testing site is being coordinated by the Snohomish Health District and the Medical Reserve Corps, in partnership with the City of Everett, Everett Public Schools, CHC of Snohomish County, Everett Clinic, Providence Medical Group, Swedish Medical Group, Tulalip Tribes, and Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

The testing supplies and laboratory services are made possible by the Washington State Department of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Only those that meet the criteria below will be eligible to register for testing appointment:

Experiencing symptoms (cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath) AND

Working in health care, public safety, or critical infrastructure like grocery stores, restaurants, shelters, gas stations, public utilities, child care, or correctional facilities OR

60 years of age or older OR

Someone with underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system OR

Currently pregnant.

This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate other testing avenues offered by many local health care providers. The goal is to supplement those options in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system. People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.

A website has been set up at redcap.link/Snohomish-COVID-19 where people will be asked a series of screening questions and, if they meet testing criteria, will be given an appointment time and a testing identifier number. If there are multiple people who will be coming in the same vehicle to be tested, each of them needs to answer the questions and get an individual number. Instructions on how to register are available here.

Individuals must have an appointment, a testing identifier number and photo ID ready when arriving at the testing site. Results should be available 3-5 days after testing and people will be notified by phone call or text message.

Testing will be in the large parking lot near Everett Memorial Stadium at 3900 Broadway. Vehicles will enter going southbound on Broadway. People who are being tested should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment, and they will remain in their cars the entire time.

Appointments will be opened for one week at a time. For the week of March 23, testing appointments will be Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with appointments in 15-minute time slots. The Health District initially expects to test 180-200 people each day, but hopes to expand days and/or hours soon.

More information also is available at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing.