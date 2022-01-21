New Community Transit Board members selected for 2022-23

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell has been selected to a two-year term on the Community Transit Board of Directors. Frizzell was elected mayor of Lynnwood last fall after serving on the city council for four years. Transit is a big focus in Lynnwood as the city prepares to become the northern terminal for light rail in 2024, and Community Transit restructures local bus service to connect to light rail.

The Community Transit board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units. All jurisdictions meet every two years to choose the board’s representatives.

While Frizzell was the only new member selected to the Community Transit board this year, two new alternate members were chosen: Bothell Mayor Mason Thompson and Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine. Board alternates selected include: Brier Councilmember Mike Gallagher, Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, and Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring.

Those who were re-selected to the board include: Arlington City Councilmember Jan Schuette, Lake Stevens City Councilmember Kim Daughtry, Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine, Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill and Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts. Snohomish County Council Vice-Chair Jared Mead and Councilmember Stephanie Wright were also chosen to return to the board. Lance Norton was selected to continue serving as a non-voting Labor Representative to the board.

The new board will elect officers at its first meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3.