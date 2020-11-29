New Comcast program aims to empower Washington state small businesses owned by people of color

Comcast has launched the next phase of Comcast RISE, a multi-year initiative to help strengthen small businesses owned by people of color hit hard by COVID-19. Eligibility includes all Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses across Washington state.

Launched in October, the first phase of Comcast RISE focused on Black-owned small businesses only, which were hit hardest by pandemic, according to a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The program is now open to all business owners in the BIPOC community in Washington state to apply for grants and other forms of assistance.

Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” is designed to help the hardest hit small business owners get a fresh start and boost their operations during this difficult time, Comcast said. It offers grants, marketing and technology upgrades, including media campaigns and connectivity, computer and voice equipment, as well as free marketing insights to all applicants.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply.