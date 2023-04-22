New City of MLT events coordinator seeks volunteers

The City of Mountlake Terrace needs volunteers, who are essential to accomplishing the many special events the city offers.

To manage the current special events and to include potential new ideas, the city hired a new events coordinator, Andrew Appelwick. You may know him if you visited the Recreation Pavilion, where he was the support service coordinator for the past four years. During that time, Appelwick assisted in the planning of National Night Out as well as food truck acquisition for 3rd of July.

Appelwick said he loves the community that he has been able to help build in Mountlake Terrace, and he is excited to support the continued growth of city events and community gatherings. He also has an extensive background in event production and is looking to expand offerings locally.

With the new events coordinator, the city will have one person to manage city’s special events, such as this year’s 3rd of July Family Celebration and National Night Out Against Crime (Aug. 1). All city events are free to attend and all are welcome.

One of Appelwick’s first community engagement projects is creating a volunteer interest form through the city website. The form, which can be found at cityofmlt.com/608, allows you to select volunteer opportunities in the community for which you would like to be notified. This form doesn’t automatically sign you up for a particular event, but you will receive emails as opportunities arise.

One upcoming opportunity that Appelwick highlighted is Tour de Terrace. The city is actively supporting the event’s volunteer recruitment efforts as energetic volunteers are essential to Tour de Terrace’s success.

If you have any questions about events or volunteer opportunities you can reach out to Andrew Appelwick via email at AAppelwick@mltwa.gov.