New cameras show MLT light rail station construction time-lapse images

As Sound Transit continues construction on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension, Mountlake Terrace residents can now view the progress from the comfort of their own homes.

As reported in NextMLT, webcams were recently installed at the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center Station construction sites. In Mountlake Terrace, three different webcam views and time lapses can be viewed here. Images can be viewed with one image each day or one image every 15 minutes.

The timelapse videos can be viewed below:

Shot 1

Shot 2

Shot 3