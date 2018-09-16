New affordable Trillium apartments for seniors to host grand opening celebration Sept. 18

1 of 3

After purchasing the formerly-named Tall Firs Apartments and finishing an extensive renovation of all 40 units and the grounds, the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) is ready to celebrate.

The renamed Trillium Apartments at 23000 55th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace will hold a celebration event with a ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

HASCO purchased the 30,000 square-foot apartment complex in 2015 for $2.5 million. All 40 584 square-foot one-bedroom units have now been renovated, along with upgrades to the entrances, community room, lighting and roof.

Trillium Apartments provides subsidized housing for 40 households of senior adults 62 years old and older. The building is at full occupancy with a waiting list of prospect tenants.

–By Doug Petrowski