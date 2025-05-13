Network with MLT Chamber of Commerce May 27 at Patty’s Eggnest

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce’s networking event for May is scheduled from 6–8 p.m., Tuesday, May 27, at Patty’s Eggnest 4306 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

This after-hours networking event provides professionals with the opportunity to connect, share ideas and foster valuable relationships in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Also, the chamber will launch its free series of workshops, webinars, training and roundtables in-person and online, starting at the event. Input is appreciated with this survey.

The event is free for members; the nonmember price is $20 plus a $0.50 service fee.

Visit the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce’s webpage to register.