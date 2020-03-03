Need some garden seeds? Many left over from Ballinger Organic Garden seed swap

The end result of last Sunday’s Ballinger Organic Garden Seed Swap? An abundance of seeds that still need homes.

According to organizer Robyn Rice, “most people brought some seeds to share, and then left everything behind when they went home.” The Ballinger Organic Garden will do “a rough sorting” to figure out what to grow from seeds provided at this year’s seed swap, “but there is no way we will be able to grow it all,” she said.

The rest of the seeds will be given away to those who want them. You can email themltbog@gmail.com, or message them on Facebook or Instagram, to set up a time to pick up seeds. Seeds will also be available at all Ballinger Organic Garden events, Rice said.