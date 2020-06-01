Need help paying your utility bill? MLT COVID-19 Relief Fund now taking applications

Mountlake Terrace residents who need help with their utility bills can now apply for the just-opened Keep MLT Strong COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund — administered by partner organizations participating in the Keep MLT Strong effort — is aimed at helping Mountlake Terrace residents get caught up on utility bills that may have gone unpaid due to financial hardships associated with the pandemic. Fund administrators will be making payments directly to the utility owners on behalf of the applicants.

Those applying must be Mountlake Terrace residents who have had their income impacted by COVID-19. To apply, you will need an image or PDF of the bill you are asking for help with. The fund will pay up to one billing cycle for one utility bill to applicants who qualify as long as funding is available.

Priority will be given to City of Mountlake Terrace water/sewer/storm bills. Snohomish County PUD and Puget Sound Energy bills also qualify and in some circumstances, internet bills will be accepted.

Once you submit an application, a Keep MLT Strong volunteer will be in touch with you to discuss your request. A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance.

The relief fund now stands at $22,000, with $20,000 donated by Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace. The fund is still accepting individual donations, which will be processed through the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.

You can donate here.