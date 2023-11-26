Need a passport? City offers them by appointment

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is open for passport services by appointment only.

All applicants must be present at time of application. Applicants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by both parents.

Being 15 minutes late or more may result in your appointment being rescheduled.

Payment must be made by check or money order (no cash).

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday, noon to 4:30 p.m. The last appointment of the day is at 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled by email at passports@mltwa.gov, by phone at 425-776-1161 or in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall: 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Prior to your arrival, fill out the passport application online. This is for both first-time applicants and passport renewals.

All questions on the application are about the person applying.

• Minors should use someone other than a parent as an emergency contact.

• Social Security number is required for all applicants.

• Mother’s maiden name is required.

• Spouse’s maiden name is required.

• Use black ink only on your application.

• The city only accepts check or money orders for the passport payment. See “Current Fees” below for more information.

• Your emergency contact should not be someone you travel with.

• Visit Travel.State.Gov to learn more.

Details on the city’s passport services including fees and expected processing time, can be found here.