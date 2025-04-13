Nearly 300 attend Volunteer Community Fair at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Hosted by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, more than 30 local and regional nonprofit, advocacy and service groups came together Saturday to share volunteer opportunities during the annual Volunteer Community Fair.

Edmonds Waterfront Center hospitality team member Sandra Butterfield said this year’s event attracted close to 300 local residents eager to learn about the area’s many nonprofit organizations and opportunities to volunteer.

Most of these organizations have websites, and readers are encouraged to learn more by visiting them online. Given the increasing costs of living and recent budget cuts at all levels of government, it is more important than ever to become engaged in the supporting these nonprofits.