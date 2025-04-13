Nearly 300 attend Volunteer Community Fair at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center was filled Saturday with potential volunteers ready to learn more about ways to help local nonprofits. (Photos by Chris Walton, a My Neighborhood News Network volunteer)
Hosted by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, more than 30 local and regional nonprofit, advocacy and service groups came together Saturday to share volunteer opportunities during the annual
Volunteer Community Fair.
Edmonds Waterfront Center hospitality team member Sandra Butterfield said this year’s event attracted close to 300 local residents eager to learn about the area’s many nonprofit organizations and opportunities to volunteer.
Most of these organizations have websites, and readers are encouraged to learn more by visiting them online. Given the increasing costs of living and recent budget cuts at all levels of government, it is more important than ever to become engaged in the supporting these nonprofits.
Ronny and Chad represented the Foundation for Edmonds School District, which provides early learning programs, food assistance and many other programs in support of students.
Clothes for Kids, which provides wardrobes for Edmonds School District children in need, was represented by volunteers Jill and Donna.
Kathleen and Jane from Edmonds Marsh Advocates talk about their programs, which support the future and environmental health of the Edmonds Marsh.
Gary Pyfer from the Edmonds Stewards Program explains how he and other volunteers collaborated with the City of Edmonds Parks Department to create the new Shell Creek Park on Main Street. This park will be largely maintained by Stewards volunteers. The Stewards provide volunteers in numerous other city parks.
New to the fair this year is Thayer Cueter, better known as the Frog Lady. Among many other activities, she provides educational programs for Sound Salmon Solutions and helps relocate over-populated bull frogs from the Edmonds Marsh.
Kirsten and Vanessa explain that there are many volunteer opportunities with the Edmonds Driftwood Players.
Dean and Polly promote Edmonds Historical Museum volunteer opportunities, including helping with Saturday summer market events.
Mary Ann of Companis discussed their wide range of programs including disability services, tutoring services for immigrants, employment assistance, cultural exchange programs, and much more.
Tina, Jeff and Emily from the Kiwanis Club of Edmonds hold up thank-you letters written by local students. The Kiwanis has donated many dictionaries to local schools.
SHIBA community volunteers provide free and confidential help with Medicare and other health care choices, note volunteers Kari and Jeri. Shiba is a branch of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Edmonds Lions Club volunteers put up American flags on holidays and help maintain Sierra Park and a corner plot in Perrinville. They also provide hearing and sight testing. (Volunteers here are Jim and Miki.
Also new to the fair this year was the My Neighborhood News Network, which provides nonprofit community news to Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace and Woodway. Staffing the table are volunteer and Lynnwood High School student Ines Espinosa and President and CEO Teresa Wippel.
Audrey and BJ from the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store note that they will soon open a second location in Edmonds’ Harbor Square business complex offering furniture and art works.
Volunteers Kati and Wendy explain that Homage Senior Services provides assistance for seniors, such as peer counseling, travel to doctors appointments, yard work and a foster grandparent program.
Gary of the Heroes’ Café in Lynnwood says that the organization provides a place to meet and talk with other vets, and helps veterans obtain support services.
Patty and Coleen from Edmonds in Bloom say that many programs are planned this year for the organization’s 30th anniversary. Edmonds in Bloom provides scholarships, garden tours and supports the beautification of Edmonds.
Gerri and Carolyn explain that there are many opportunities to get involved with the annual Edmonds Arts Festival — one of the best art shows in the Northwest.
Jennifer Leach is the program coordinator for the Edmonds Parks Department. City volunteer opportunities include litter pickup, trail maintenance, summer flower pot washing, Edmonds Cemetery work, and weed management in various parks.
The mission of the Northwest Neighbors Network to help senior age in place. They provide support services that help seniors live at home including rides to appointments, household repairs, yard tasks, technology support, social visits and much more. (Shown are Volunteers Gail and Danielle.)
