Navi’s Kitchen to serve free meals to those in need starting Nov. 6

Navi’s Catering Kitchen is offering free weekly meals to those who may have lost SNAP or EBT benefits or other food assistance in light of the federal government’s cuts and shutdown.
- When: Weekly on Thursday, starting Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, or while supplies last.
- Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last.
- Location: Navi’s Catering Kitchen, 5903 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Those interested should bring their own containers to pick up the food.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
