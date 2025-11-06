Navi’s Kitchen to serve free meals to those in need starting Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Navi’s Catering Kitchen is offering free weekly meals to those who may have lost SNAP or EBT benefits or other food assistance in light of the federal government’s cuts and shutdown.

When: Weekly on Thursday, starting Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, or while supplies last.

Weekly on Thursday, starting Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, or while supplies last. Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last. Location: Navi’s Catering Kitchen, 5903 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Those interested should bring their own containers to pick up the food.

