Navigating tariff impacts: Washington trade and business experts to discuss during webinar April 29

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), in partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and Seattle Metro Chamber, will host a free virtual webinar, “Navigating Tariff Impacts on Washington Businesses,” from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 29.

As potential new U.S. tariffs loom, the event will explore how evolving trade policies could affect Washington industries, including agriculture, construction and global logistics. Attendees will gain expert insight into the implications of proposed tariffs and learn strategies to mitigate risk and maintain competitiveness in an uncertain trade environment.

Featured speakers include Rianne Ham, manager, International Marketing Program, Washington State Department of Agriculture; Mike Fowler, executive director & senior trade consultant, World Trade Center Tacoma; Kristin Ang, commissioner, Port of Tacoma; and Lance Calloway, northern district manager, Associated General Contractors of Washington.

“We know that trade policy shifts — especially tariffs — can have wide-reaching effects across our economy,” said Ray Stephanson, president and CEO of EASC. “This webinar is an important opportunity for Washington businesses to gain clarity, ask questions and prepare for what’s ahead.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the speakers. This event is free to attend. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact us at info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.