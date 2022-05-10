National Night Out celebration returning to Brier Aug. 2

The City of Brier will host National Night Out Against Crime in Brier Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. This year marks a return of the celebration to Brier for the first time since 2017.

The Brier Police Department is “currently in the process of securing vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses for kids and a band for community enjoyment,” Lieutenant Chad Ridout said via email. He noted that more information about the planned event will be made available as the date approaches and “when we have more of the vendors secured.”

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign and annual event on the first Tuesday in August that promotes police/community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie in order to improve public safety.

The City of Brier’s website includes a video announcement about the upcoming event that can be viewed here.

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W., adjacent to Brier City Hall.