Planning continues for MLT’s annual celebration of National Night Out Against Crime, set this year for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

Premera Blue Cross, Mountlake Terrace Business Association, Vineyard Park at Mountlake Terrace and AFCO & Sons are funding this year’s event, which is provided free to the community with donations of food, supplies and equipment from other local businesses.