National home builders group names Joseph Irons Young Professional of Year

Joseph Irons of Irons Brothers Construction was recently named by the National Association of Home Builders as one of five 2018 Young Professionals of the Year.

The awards were presented at the 2019 International Builders’ Show last month in Las Vegas. They acknowledge the winners’ hard work, successes, performance, dedication and outstanding potential as they begin to serve as leaders in the home building industry.

The awards honor an industry professional under the age of 45 in five regions of the U.S. Washington state falls into Region E, which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Irons, president of Irons Brothers Construction in Shoreline, was named the Region E recipient.

Irons is a long-time member of the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties and has held many leadership positions in his time there with a strong focus on Young Professionals and the impact they can make on the industry. He is working to create and enhance programs to improve and educate the work force for future generations by lobbying for continued funding of trade and skill labs in local schools and communities. Irons is a believer in constant education; he implemented a budget that allows for all his team members to attend at least one local conference per year across all disciplines in the business.

“When I met Joseph Irons, I knew he was a rising star. Congratulations on what I believe is the beginning of many more awards,” said Randy Noel, National Association of Homebuilders 2018 Chairman.

Irons said he is honored to have been recognized by his peers and chosen among several qualified candidates from 13 states. “I have volunteered for our local building industry since the age of 27, starting in 2004,” he said. “This award holds special meaning to me having been involved as a volunteer for such a long time and still considered a ‘Young Professional.’

“Now at 42, I continue to give back to the industry having most recently served as the Washington State Representative to NAHB,” he continued. “I am excited to see our residential construction industry continue to grow with contributions and innovations from young professionals.”

It is vitally important that we encourage and inspire younger generations to enter the residential homebuilding workforce,” said Kat Sims, executive director of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties. “Joseph Irons’ commitment to education, dedication to community, and ongoing support of the homebuilding industry make him the perfect choice for this prestigious award.”

“These emerging leaders are already making quite the impact on the home building industry,” said Rich Robinson, 2018 chair of the NAHB Young Professionals Committee. “We are thrilled to showcase these young professionals and look forward to seeing their continued growth and contributions to the industry.”

To learn more about Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. visit www.ironsbc.com

For more information about NAHB and the Young Professionals, visit https://www.nahb.org/en/industry-professionals/young-professionals.aspx