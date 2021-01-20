Nathan Blackwell joins MLTnews

Nathan Blackwell has joined MLTnews as a reporter.

Blackwell grew up in Montana and has been happy to call South Snohomish County home for almost 20 years — including time living in Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds.

He wrote for the Everett Community College newspaper The Clipper, gained further journalism experience freelancing in the area and graduated from WSU Everett in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication.

For the past six months, Blackwell has been covering Mountlake Terrace City Council meetings and writing feature stories for MLTnews, as well as our sister publications Lynnwood Today and My Edmonds News.

Have a story idea for him? Email info@mltnews.com.