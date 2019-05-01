Nancy Katims launches campaign for Edmonds School Board

Nancy Katims Wednesday announced her candidacy for the open District 5 position on the Edmonds School Board.

The position is currently held by Diana White, who is not seeking re-election and is instead running for Edmonds City Council. Katims is the first to announce for the open school board seat.

In her announcement, Katims — an Edmonds resident — said her vision is for a school district focused on student success and equity.

“We need energetic leadership in the Edmonds School District to instill a sense of urgency about the success of all students — not just some,” Katims said. “As a parent with 40 years of experience in public education, I know firsthand that our District can improve student learning, prioritize the use of resources, close the achievement gap and boost support for teachers in the classroom. I’m honored by the support our campaign has already received, and I’m eager to talk with voters across the district about my commitment to helping every single student succeed.”

“For me, it’s really all about student success,” she added.

Katims has early endorsements from Edmonds City Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Tom Mesaros, and former School Board Director Susan Paine. You can learn more on her campaign website nancykatims4kids.com.

Katims spent almost two decades working as a program director in the Edmonds School District’s student learning department. Before moving to Edmonds with her family in 1998, she spent about eight years working in the Chicago Public Schools, four years working in a small rural Texas district, and seven years developing classroom-based materials in mathematics.

Since retiring from the District in 2015, Katims has been consulting for educational institutions across the country with her husband Michael, including the Boeing Academy for STEM Learning at the Museum of Flight. Their two children, Jeff and Casey, graduated from Meadowdale High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School, respectively.

The election to fill the open four-year term on the School Board will take place in November 2019. Candidates must reside in ESD’s District 5 geographic region, though the election is district-wide.