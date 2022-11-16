Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace

Nancy Ann Coulson

April 25, 1945 – August 11, 2022

Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Patrick, of Lynnwood; her daughter, Monica Murphy, (Ed); her son, Brent Coulson, (Karen); her grandchildren, Joshua Murphy, Sawyer Coulson, Kirstyn Coulson and Malia Murphy; her brother, Jack Dennis, (Patty); her sister, RoseAnn McLaughlin; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Dennis, (Carol).

Nancy worked for 25 years as a preschool teacher at House at Pooh Corner Preschool in Mountlake Terrace and enjoyed nearly every minute there. She did a lot in giving back to the community from volunteering for and cheering on youth, and helping out at church, to knitting hats for the homeless. She also enjoyed camping, knitting afghans, watching the Seattle Mariners, traveling, especially to the ocean and Maui, time with the children, grandchildren and many friends. Nancy had a fantastic smile, sense of humor and was a very good storyteller and cook. She was a terrific friend and neighbor and always welcomed everyone into her home, especially those traveling from afar during the holidays.

Nancy stubbornly and bravely fought breast and bone cancer for 14 years. She appreciated everyone’s support during her battle, including her family, friends, doctors, nurses and hospice.

Nancy’s graveside service will be on Monday, November 21 at 1:30pm at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline; followed by her Celebration of Life reception at The Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to your local food bank.

