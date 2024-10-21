NAACP Snohomish County to elect officers Nov. 12

The Snohomish County NAACP said it will elect branch officers and at-large members of its executive committee Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Nov 12 voting will occur electronically via ElectionBuddy, coordinated through NAACP National Headquarters and its membership portal. Members will receive an email ballot from national that same day. Polls will open from 4-8 p.m. Pacific time. To vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. All voting members must have a valid email address or cell phone number with texting to receive the voting ballot.

Should a run-off election be necessary, that election will occur on Nov. 22 via the same election platform.

If you have questions about the election process or would like to submit a candidate form to run for office, email info@naacp-snoco.org.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to serve on the nominating committee or election supervisory committee should plan to attend the November membership meetings.