NAACP Snohomish County hosting 2023 Freedom Fund Gala – Raise the Bar March 25

The NAACP Snohomish County is sponsoring the 2023 Freedom Fund Gala – Raise the Bar. on Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Edward D. Hansen Conference Center.

The Freedom Fund Gala is the only fundraiser for the volunteer-based organization, and all proceeds from the event will go directly to community programs, advocacy and responding to racism in Snohomish County.

This year’s theme, “raise the bar,” is a call to action to recognize the individuals and organizations who have helped advance justice and equality in Snohomish County and raise the bar, the NAACP said. From volunteers and activists to business owners and community leaders, the gala will honor those who have made a significant impact in the community.

The gala will feature a three-course meal with drink options available, and attendees will have the opportunity to contribute more throughout the night.

“The annual Freedom Fund Gala is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate and recognize the individuals and organizations that make our community such a special place,” said Dr. Janice Greene, president of NAACP Snohomish County. “We hope that community members will join us for what promises to be a night of fun and appreciation.”