NAACP Snohomish County honors local residents at annual Freedom Fund Gala

The NAACP Snohomish County honored Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton and Edmonds-Woodway High School student Adian Woldub as well as other Snohomish County residents during its 10th annual Freedom Fund Gala March 2.

The event was emceed by Angela Russell from KING 5. The event’s keynote speaker was Deborah Parker, Advocate and Director of Equity and Diversity for the Marysville School District.

The NAACP presented the following awards:

Carl Gipson Lifetime Achievement Award: Shirley Sutton, City of Lynnwood Councilmember

Rev. S.G. Wilson Spiritual Achievement Award: Pastor Greg and Vi Jackson, Second Baptist Church of Everett

Jack Curtis Distinguished Armed Services and Veterans Leadership Memorial Award: Benjamin Young, retired army

Oscar Eason Jr. Community Services Award: Van Dinh-Kuno, Refugees and Immigrant Services Northwest

Shirley Walthall Youth Achievement Award: Adian Woldu, Edmonds-Woodway High School

President’s Award: Gary Cohen, Superintendent, Everett Public Schools