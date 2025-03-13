NAACP Snohomish County Freedom Fund Gala March 29

The NAACP Snohomish County is hosting its 2025 Freedom Fund Gala, “Looking Back, Reaching Forward,” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center in Everett.

Tickets are $100 and you can purchase them here.

The Edward D. Hansen Conference Center is located at 2000 Hewitt Ave., Ste. 200, Everett.