‘My Life as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Moldova’ topic of two library presentations June 13

“My Life as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Moldova” is the topic of two presentations at local libraries this Friday, June 13.

Edmonds resident Mary Byrnes is a Peace Corps volunteer serving in Moldova, a small, mostly rural, landlocked country in Eastern Europe. She will share stories from rural village life, cross-cultural connection and global service during two presentations June 13 — at 12:15 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and at 2:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

Byrnes will also discuss Peace Corps service and an overview of service options — from virtual and short-term roles to two-year programs abroad.

Admission is free.