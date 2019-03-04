Musicians performing in district quad concerts at Mountlake Terrace HS this week

Music from talented elementary, middle school and high school student musicians will fill the Mountlake Terrace High School gymnasium this week as district quad concerts take place starting on Tuesday, March 5

Students from Brier, Cedar Way, Hazelwood, Mountlake Terrace and Terrace Park Elementary Schools, in addition to Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School, will perform separately and together in the Edmonds School District Southeast Quad concerts.

The district’s southeast quad concerts at MTHS consistently fills the school gym bleachers with parents, friends and music lovers.

Edmonds School District Quad Concerts (7 p.m. each night at Mountlake Terrace High School)

Band Concert — Tuesday, March 5

Orchestra Concert — Wednesday, March 6

Choir Concert — Thursday, March 7