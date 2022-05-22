Music to our ears: Jazz Festival returns to Edmonds
2 hours ago 10
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, local middle, high school and college student jazz musicians — from big bands, to jazz combos to vocalists — returned to downtown Edmonds Saturday for the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection.
Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.
The Edmonds Daybreakers on Saturday also awarded scholarships to participating students. Six students — three from Edmonds-Woodway and three from Meadowale High– received $2,000 Rotary scholarships recognizing excellence in academics and activities. The club also presented the Chris Rogstad Memorial Scholarship of $5,000 to Carolyn Saunders of Bothell High School.
Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. We are posting the big bands who appeared at the Edmonds Center for Arts now. Look for photo galleries of the combos and vocalists on Sunday.
