Music returns to Brier Park

After being postponed in July, music was heard once more at Brier Park on Wednesday as two bands played for the community. Yes, Brier’s Music in the Park was back.

Return of Deadgrass started the evening with its mix of Jerry Garcia’s string sounds and Bluegrass. Instrumentalists played the bass, banjo, violin, and guitar. I’m not familiar with this genre of music, but I’d describe it as mellow Americana. It’s a very catchy, smooth sound that makes you enjoy sitting back and breathing in the late summer air.

During the break for the next band, Brier Mayor Dale Kaemingk asked members of the Parks Board, Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, Brier city staff, City Councilmembers and volunteers to stand in front of the stage to be recognized for their hard work.

“Brier’s a great city because of these people,” Kaemingk said.

Kaemingk also announced that at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, there will be a ceremony at Brier Park to mark the new site of the city Christmas tree.

Who’s Your Daddy closed the show as the band played 80s rock and pop music. I bet many in the audience harkened back to their days of wearing Izods and Reeboks.

In addition to the music, there were food vendors from High on Tacos, SmashBox and KoolKidz Ice Cream. The Snohomish Conservation District held educational demonstrations on how to build a rain garden. Over 200 people attended the gathering.

Here’s the video:

— Photos, video and story by David Carlos