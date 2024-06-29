Music and movies all summer long: Terrace Summer Nights start July 7

Get ready for Terrace Summer Nights 2024, featuring musical performances at Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park, along with movies at Terrace Creek Park.

Here’s the schedule:

July 11: Music with Flowers for Wolves at Civic Campus 4:30-7 p.m.

July 18: Music with Brian James at Terrace Creek Park 4:30-7 p.m.

July 25: Music with Full Spectrum at Civic Campus 4:30-7 p.m.

July 27: UP movie at Terrace Creek Park 9 p.m.

Aug. 1: Music with The Lori Hardman Band at Terrace Creek Park 4:30-7 p.m.

Aug. 3: The Lego Movie at Terrace Creek Park 9 p.m.

Aug. 9: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:45 p.m.

Aug. 16: D2: Mighty Ducks movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., while the address of Terrace Creek Park is 23200 48th Ave. W.

You can see a complete list of 2024 Mountlake Terrace events here.