Museum of Special Art Nature in Bloom exhibition at Edmonds Waterfront Center through July 2

The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is presenting the Nature in Bloom exhibition through July 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

This exhibit provides an in-depth perspective of the multi-sensory work of autism artists in photography and paintings.

“These unique pieces will give you an insight through the lens of autism in works that are captured often in the spur of a moment of images we often miss or seldom reflect upon in nature,” MOSA said in an announcement.

MOSA is a nonprofit formed to meet the needs of children and adults with disabilities by provoiding access to the visual arts and educational opportunities. Learn more at www.museumofspecialart.org.