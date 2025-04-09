Multiple Sclerosis Donor Closet seeks volunteers

The Multiple Sclerosis Helping Hands (MSHH) Donor Closet, located in downtown Edmonds, is seeking volunteers to help with customer service, drivers for pick-up and deliveries, sorting and cleaning equipment, and technicians to repair power and manual durable medical equipment. This organization, a nonprofit 501 (c)3, needs volunteers who love to help and work with people, the organization said in a news release.

The MSHH Donor Closet helps people in Washington state and multiple other states who are afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis who are experiencing financial difficulties. To do this, the organization raises money through a store that accepts donations of medical and mobility equipment, then refurbishes it to make it available for a suggested minimum donation amount.

“This would be a perfect opportunity for someone who no longer works full-time but would like to apply their skills in a part-time role that seriously helps people with disabilities.” Richard Marin, president of MSHH, said. “The personal satisfaction you feel at the end of the day is incredible.”

Volunteers are needed to help run the store between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. Volunteers generally work two to four times a month or more.

Drivers are needed during the same hours. Drivers make deliveries and pick up donations.

The MSHH Donor Closet could also use people who like to clean and sanitize equipment, and those who like to fix equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, rollators and hospital beds. A range of repairs — from simple adjustments to full-on replacement parts — are routinely done in house. These days and hours vary depending on skill level.

No previous medical or mobility equipment experience is required.

The MSHH Donor Closet is mostly run by volunteers, so the majority of proceeds go directly into the MSHH Donor Closet’s mission: helping individuals with MS improve their independence and quality of life by providing financial assistance through sales of refurbished medical equipment.

For more information about the MSHH Donor Closet, visit www.mshh-donorcloset.com. If you are interested in volunteering, call 513-641-7401.

The MSHH Donor Closet is located at 409 Howell Way in downtown Edmonds.