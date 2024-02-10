Multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 closing overnight Feb. 12-16 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension construction, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight Feb. 12-16:
– The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.
– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 16.
– A single lane of eastbound SR 104 will close between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 16.
– The right and HOV lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will alternate closing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 16. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close at these times.
– The right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th Streets Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 16.
– The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 16.
