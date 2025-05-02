Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches scholarships to support minority students

The Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) announces the launch of its new scholarship opportunity designed to support minority students within the Edmonds community. The MAE Student Scholarship aims to celebrate cultural heritage, promote community representation and help students overcome financial barriers in pursuit of their ongoing educational goals.

The scholarship offers up to $1,000 in educational support and is open to students who apply for FAFSA or meet financial aid qualifications.

This need-based scholarship is open to high school and undergraduate students who either reside in Edmonds, have previously lived in Edmonds or are currently enrolled at an Edmonds School District high school or Edmonds College.

Applicants must demonstrate active involvement in their community—through volunteer work, advocacy, cultural events or other meaningful contributions—and share how their cultural identity shapes their lives.

“Education has the power to transform lives,” said MAE board member and student ambassador Reikke Fuentes during a recent community event. “As a mixed-race person myself, I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to help create opportunities for other kids like me. This scholarship is about more than financial support—it’s about celebrating who you are and where you come from.”

Due date for the application is May 31, 2025.

Applications and the application process is available on the MAE Student Scholarship website. Students and families with questions can send an email to: board@maedmonds.org.