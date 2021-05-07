MTYAA Baseball seeking volunteers for board of directors

MTYAA Baseball is recruiting volunteers for its Board of Directors.

The nonprofit organization is run by volunteers, but during the last few years interest in volunteering has dwindled — to the point where the board is now not sure if the league can continue to be sustainable without new interest and commitments.

MTYAA Baseball is a PONY Baseball affiliate and most of its participants live in Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Lynnwood, although the league has no restrictive geographical boundaries. The primary features that distinguish PONY Baseball from other Little League programs are a two-year age bracket system and scaled baseball diamonds. It provides baseball divisions for kids ages 4-14 years old and divisions for older participants are available based on team/player interest.

Volunteers point to the affordability for players to participate as the chief benefit of having a volunteer-run league, when compared to the costs of privatized youth sports.

Organizers say they will need to get a significant number of volunteers to help fill positions that will be open next season. A statement posted to social media says, “It is crucial that we do this now so that some positions can be transitioned and learned about as this season is occurring. If we do not receive volunteer help we might be forced to figure out next steps for the future of this league.”

Some of open board positions include:

-President

-Shetland Director

-Pinto Director

-Mustang Director

-Bronco Director

-Player Agent/Registrar

-Concessions Director

-Vice President Director of Fields

Here is a description of the player divisions:

MTYAA Baseball can be contacted at its website www.mtyaabaseball.org or by calling 425-954-6097.