MTHS’s Jazz Zenk receives 2A All-State Honorable Mention

Three local softball players were chosen by the Washington State Softball Coaches Association (WSSCA) for all-state teams after their performances in the recently-completed 2018 high school season, including one from Mountlake Terrace.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Ciara Ortiz was selected for the 3A All-State Second Team while Warrior teammate Kaitlyn Rust received a 3A Honorable Mention from the coaches association.

Mountlake Terrace’s Jazz Zenk, 3rd baseman for the Hawks this past year, received a 2A Honorable Mention from the coaches.

Ortiz and Rust help lead the Warriors to an overall record of 16-10 and a spot in the WIAA 3A State Softball Tournament. Zenk was a co-captain of the Hawks’ squad that went 13-11 and reached the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament this past season.

Ortiz, a 2018 E-W graduate, is planning on attending Western Washington University in the fall and playing softball for the Vikings.

Zenk received her diploma from Terrace earlier this month and will begin her studies in the field of nursing at Concordia University in Portland in late August. She has no plans to pursue softball at the collegiate level; “I will be making nursing my new priority,” she said.

Rust will be back with the Warriors for her senior year at Edmonds-Woodway in the fall.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski