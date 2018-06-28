MTHS’s Bobby Stoyanov named 2A state Player of the Year

The accolades for Mountlake Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov continue to accumulate as the 2018 MTHS graduate has been named the 2A classification state Player of the Year by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association.

The Player of the Year honor for Stoyanov follows a 2018 prep season where the forward scored a school-record 47 goals and set a school single-game scoring record of eight goals in a match on March 27 against Stanwood.

In addition to the WSSCA Player of the Year nod, Stoyanov was named the player of the year by two separate local newspapers and earned a spot on the 2018 All-Wesco League 2A/3A First Team.

With high school now behind him, Stoyanov will next head to Europe where he will begin his college experience at Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy in Leeds, England. The school of approximately 3,000 students provides an American undergraduate degree program in an year-round soccer academy environment.

–By Doug Petrowski