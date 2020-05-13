MTHS will pre-record seniors getting diplomas; sponsors sought for senior gift bags

Though Mountlake Terrace High School will be holding its 2019-20 commencement ceremony virtually, seniors will get the chance to walk across the stage during graduation.

The school said Monday via Facebook that a pre-recorded ceremony will be aired on the regularly-scheduled June 13 ceremony date. The Edmonds School District previously announced high schools would hold their own virtual graduation ceremonies to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The MTHS ceremony will be filmed June 3. To maintain social distancing, students will gather in groups of 10 to walk across the stage, pick up a diploma from a table and pose for a photo.

Seniors can pick up their caps and gowns Thursday, May 14.

Additionally, 44th Street Sliders owner Seaun Richards is working with the Mountlake Terrace High School Booster Club to collect donations for senior gift bags. After the annual Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July celebration was canceled, Richards said he asked his event sponsors if they would donate to the graduating seniors.

“I’m just now putting out feelers to other (sponsors) to see if they want to donate anything,” he said.

Richards said that so far, he’s gathered half a dozen sponsors, including Double DD Meats and Sprouts Birth Center.

Donations for the ceremony can be made through Richard’s Cheeseburger Babies Foundation or the Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters. For more information, contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996. Richards added that he’s aiming to have donations collected by May 20.

Richards said he is working with community partners to honor seniors by holding a procession for them from 6-7 p.m. June 12 along 44th Avenue West. Richards said he’s already had the plan cleared by the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, and South County Fire has expressed interest in attending.

–By Cody Sexton