MTHS Two-day Youth Football Camp this week to teach fundamentals

The Mountlake Terrace High School football program is hosting a two-day camp this week for youth ages 6-14 that want to learn about the fundamentals of the sport.

The Hawks Youth Football Camp, led by MTHS Hawks Coach Kelly Dougan, is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, June 27 and 28, 6-8 p.m. on the turf field behind Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. Cost for both days of camp is $30.

Campers will learn and practice the approaches for safe tackling and blocking, specific techniques for the various positions on a football team and hear from Terrace coaches about basic offensive and defensive schemes run in the game.

In addition to teaching specific football skills, the camp will emphasis the benefits of hard work, team unity and having fun.

Sign-up, parental consent forms and payments can be handled at the start of Day 1 of the camp on Wednesday. All participants will receive a free camp T-shirt.

For more information, contact Dougan at [email protected].

–By Doug Petrowski