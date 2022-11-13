MTHS Theatre Department presents ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ Nov. 17-19

The Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre Department is presenting The One Act Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy that is non-stop mishaps and laughs, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. in the school theater.

The plot: As the drama department performs its production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920s murder mystery, nearly everything that could go wrong does, and the brave actors and technicians struggle to reach the performance’s final curtain.