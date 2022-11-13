MTHS Theatre Department presents ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ Nov. 17-19

The Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre Department is presenting The One Act Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy that is non-stop mishaps and laughs, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. in the school theater.
The plot: As the drama department performs its production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920s murder mystery, nearly everything that could go wrong does, and the brave actors and technicians struggle to reach the performance’s final curtain.
Tickets, purchased at the door, are $8 for General Admission, $6 w/ASB, Senior Citizens and Children 13 and under. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.