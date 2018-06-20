MTHS tennis coach to host two-week camp starting July 9

Mountlake Terrace Hawks tennis coach Alberto Ramirez will be heading up a six-session, two-week camp for current and incoming MTHS students beginning on Monday, July 9.

The Hawks Tennis Camp will run from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from July 9 through July 20 on the courts at Mountlake Terrace High School. Cost is $60.

This summer’s camp was in some jeopardy of not being held, but Ramirez reconsidered after hearing of the demand for its return. “Upon many requests from students, I have decided to hold the two-week camp,” he said.

To register for the camp, or for more information, contact Ramirez at [email protected].

Ramirez will be back at MTHS this fall for his 11th season leading the Terrace Hawks tennis teams.

–By Doug Petrowski