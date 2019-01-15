MTHS swimmer, wrestler featured in January Athlete Highlights

Two Mountlake Terrace Hawks known for their determination, character and work ethic have been selected for this month’s Athlete Highlights posters now on display around the community.

Swimmer Lilia Matevosyan and wrestler Pedro Lopez-Hernandez were chosen for the Athlete Highlights honor by their Hawk coaches.

“Lilia is a valuable member of the Lady Hawks swim team,” noted Coach Rebecca Lance. “She works hard every day in practice, setting an example for the rest of the girls and is willing to step up and swim challenging events every meet. She is a friend to every girl on the team and always has a smile, even at the end of a rough practice.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to know her for many years and she is exactly the kind of young lady any coach wants to have on their team,” Lance added.

“It is with great pleasure to recognize Pedro Lopez-Hernandez for this student-athlete award,” said Hawks wrestling Coach Joel Pearson. “Pedro’s hard work, determination, positivity and leadership has helped create a positive student-athlete environment for our wrestling family. He is always encouraging and sharing his passion for wrestling, academics and school pride.”

“I am very honored to have Pedro as a part of our family,” Pearson concluded.

The Athlete Highlights posters are sponsored by the MTHS Sports Booster Club; to learn more about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.