MTHS swimmer Leo Diaz named Athlete of Week

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys swim team member Leo Diaz has been selected as the first Athlete of the Week for the 2019-2020 winter sports season at MTHS.

Hawks’ boys swim team coach Rebecca Lance chose Diaz for the honor.

“When selecting an Athlete of the Week, I’m sure that each coach has their own criteria,” Lance explained. “However, across all sports, there are pieces that all coaches look for and can agree upon: a willingness to learn, solid work ethic, reaching out to connect with newcomers to the team and leading by example just to name a few – Leo Kiaz is all of these and more.”

“He is a lane leader, a motivator, a workhorse in the pool and to date no one has asked me more specific and in-depth questions about the sport,” Lance continued. “He is everything that any coach wants an athlete to be on their team and the Hawks’ swim team is lucky to have him.”

The MTHS Athlete of the Week is a presentation of the school’s Athletic Department, headed by Athletic Director Sharalee Burr.