MTHS students win honors during international future health professionals conference

Two students from Mountlake Terrace High School HOSA (Future Health Professionals) attended their first international conference in Dallas last weeek.

Both Chengxuan (Charlie) Li and Angela Grachev qualified for round 2 of their respective competitions. Grachev made the finals with the top 40 health care photography entries in the world. Li, meanwhile, placed with the top 23 biotechnology competitors in the world and took first plaee.