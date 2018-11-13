MTHS students to host canned food drive at school Nov 17-18

The Associated Student Body (ASB) and the Key Club of Mountlake Terrace High School will be hosting a two-day canned food drive at the school starting on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Dare to Care Canned Food Drive Extravaganza begins on Friday at 2 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. that evening; students will begin accepting donations again at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning through 9 p.m. that night.

The two-day blitz is in conjunction with a month-long drive effort that takes place at Mountlake Terrace High School during November. “The ASB and Key Club are spearheading (the) new project to beef up the annual food drive,” said MTHS Advisor Kimberly Nelson. “In the past couple years, grocery stores are more inclined to reject our presence to collect food outside their doors. As a result, we’ve come up with a new idea … (a) collection blitz in front of the high school.”

Making it as easy as possible for donors, students will set-up a donation station in the driveway of the high school to accept contributions of non-perishable food and cash donations during the blitz.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.