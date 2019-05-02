MTHS students enjoy special meal from past Iron Hawk winner

Tuesday was a red letter day for Chef classes at Mountlake Terrace High School as students enjoyed a 5-star meal from a special guest.

Melvin Banuelos, a 2012 MTHS graduate, came back to give back. He was a notable chef in his high school days, winning the Iron Hawk Award. After graduating from MTHS, Banuelos joined the Marines, where he cooked for soldiers. Later, he graduated from Seattle Art Institute with a bachelor of science in culinary arts management. Banuelos now works with new restaurants as a start-up chef.

His cooking demo for MTHS students Tuesday included pan-fried steaks with rosemary, thyme and garlic; glazed rainbow carrots and “a berry reduction that tasted like heaven,” said MTHS instructor Kimberly Nelson.

Banuelos will return to the high school May 15 to judge the Iron Hawk competition.