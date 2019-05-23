MTHS students, coach, community member honored during annual scholar-athlete banquet

The Edmonds School District honor its finest scholar athletes, coaches and community members at the 18th annual Scholar-Athlete and Coach/Community Recognition Banquet held at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Each of the four high schools honored one coach, one community member, and four scholar-athletes. One student athletic trainer is also honored.

The top two scholarships awarded on the evening went to Meadowdale’s Adriana Valadez and Edmonds-Woodway’s Kristen Reijonen. Valadez was awarded $3,000 in scholarships, while Reijonen received $2,500.

Valadez is the rarest of high school athletes. A participant in three sports, who lettered in each sport all four years of her high school career, collecting 12 varsity letters. She is referred to as the “12th Mav” on the Meadowdale campus, because of the contributions she makes on the playing surface, as well as those varsity letters. Her soccer coach described her “as a rare type of athlete who combines exceptional natural ability with an eagerness to continually improve.”

She played soccer in the fall, basketball during the winter, and track and field in the spring. In addition to participating in those sports, she has lent her athletic talents to volunteering for middle school track meets and youth basketball leagues.

Valadez is also an accomplished photographer, capturing a Washington State Select Finalist award her junior year as well as a CTE award and a department award.

She will take her GPA of 3.92 to the University of Washington in the fall, where she plans to major in sociology with a minor in law, societies, and justice in the hopes of working in law enforcement as a police officer.

Reijonen is described as the type of natural leader and absolute team player every coach dreams of having on their team. She earned four varsity letters in her high school career: two as a member of the volleyball team and two as the member of the Warriors basketball team.

Her volleyball coach said of her: “She leads naturally, competes fiercely, and plays for the love of the game.” The highlight of her high school career came last fall, when she took it upon herself to plan the first-ever “Dig for a Cure” event during a volleyball match to bring awareness to, and raise money for, the fight against breast cancer. “Dig for a Cure” is now planned to be an annual event at EWHS.

She will graduate in June with a 3.99 GPA, and plans to attend the University of Washington in the fall to pursue a law degree.

Following are the other award recipients by school.

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors

Athletes

Luke Walker – Soccer, wrestling and football. 3.77 GPA. Attending Temple University majoring in sports management. $1,000 scholarship.

Grant Christian – Cross country, basketball, and track and field. 3.91 GPA. Attending Humbolt State University majoring in biology. $2,000 scholarship.

Ingrid Fosberg – Soccer and basketball. 4.0 GPA. Attending the University of Washington in the fall majoring in bioengineering or public/general health. $2,000 scholarship.

Coach – Al Bonney, head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach.

Community Member – Donna Hadaller – Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Booster Club.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks

Athletes

Trevor Leen – Basketball, cross country, and track and field. 3.84 GPA Attending the University of Washington majoring in industrial design. $1,000 scholarship.

Kennedy Cooper – Cross Country and softball. 3.89 GPA. Attending Grand Canyon University majoring in biology and pre-med. $1,500 scholarship.

Jesse James Martineau – Football, basketball and baseball. 3.956 GPA. Attending the University of Washington to major in business/sports management. $2,000 scholarship.

Britta Sinclair – Cheerleading. 3.92 GPA. Attending Gonzaga University majoring in nursing. $2,250 scholarship.

Coach – Rebecca Lance – Girls and boys swim head coach

Community Member – John Richards – Community volunteer. “Gym Rat” who helps set up and break down after events at MTHS.

Lynnwood Royals

Athletes

Alex Nguyen – Swim, tennis, and track and field. 3.716 GPA. Attending the University of Washington majoring in aerospace engineering. $1,000 scholarship.

Hannah Swartz – Athletic trainer and softball. 3.44 GPA. Attending the University of Montana majoring in health and human sciences and athletic training. $1,500 scholarship.

Sarah Nguyeneung– Tennis and dance. 3.814 GPA. Attending the University of Washington majoring in STEM or biology. $1,750 scholarship.

Ian Bjornson – Football, tennis, and track and field. 3.2 GPA. Headed to Western Washington University majoring in marine biology. $2,000 scholarship.

Ally McArthur – Volleyball and track and field. 3.74 GPA. Attending Brigham Young University-Idaho majoring in veterinary science. $2,250 scholarship.

Coach – Annalise Mudaliar – Head volleyball coach and assistant girls tennis coach.

Community Member – Karen Bergfield – Lynnwood High Booster Club

Meadowdale Mavericks

Athletes

Andy Burk – Cross country and track and field. 3.5 GPA. Attending Washington State University majoring in civil engineering. $1,000 scholarship.

Matt Hartono – Football, wrestling, tennis and track and field. 4.0 GPA. Attending the University of Washington majoring in environmental engineering. $1,500 scholarship.

Kelsey Cummings – Volleyball and tennis. 3.86 GPA. Attending California Baptist University majoring in graphic design and product design. $1,750 scholarship.

Coach – Josh Knowles – Head wrestling and head boys golf coach

Community Member – Cynthia Abad – Meadowdale Booster Club

— Story and photos by Scott Williams