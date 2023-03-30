MTHS students, advisor earn awards at state Technology Students Association conference

Eighty-eight students from Mountlake Terrace High School participated in the Washington State Technology Students Association convention in SeaTac March 22-25.
In spite of the pandemic, the Mountlake Terrace chapter has grown to nearly 100 students, the biggest chapter in the state, for which they received the Blue-Cap Biggest Chapter Award. Additionally, MTHS STEM teacher James Wilson was voted State Advisor of the Year.
Here are the 2023 conference results for Mountlake Terrace High School:
Flight Endurance
Finalist – Ishika Gounder
Animatronics Team
3rd-Henry Appel, Kasey Bock, Gabriel Fredrich, Susanna Hoover, Spencer Jolly, Katelyn Thomas
Essays on Technology
Finalist-Arielle Analau
Manufacturing Prototype
Finalists-Arielle Analau, Raio Chea, Sonita Chen, Ishika Goundar, Ryan Sturgill, Mifa Tran
Structural Design
1st-Raio Chea, Kien Trun
2nd-Kolby Sheppard, Brandon Vuong
3rd-Joshua Bozick, Tony Lopez-Hernandez
Technology Bowl
Finalists-Spencer Jolly, John Jorgensen, Kien Trung
Coding
1st-Vincent Clement, Asher Wheaton
Vex Robotics
4th-Sean Brouwer, Susanna Hoover, Elliot Palmer, Sydney Prokopovich, Anna Speedy, Owen Thorpe
5th-James Carty, Maggie Carty, Tony Lopez-Hernandez, Ubaid Muhammad, Ryan Sturgill
Fashion Design
1st-Alessandra Serena-Takahashi, Luna Tewolde, Emily Ulwin
