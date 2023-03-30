MTHS students, advisor earn awards at state Technology Students Association conference

Eighty-eight students from Mountlake Terrace High School participated in the Washington State Technology Students Association convention in SeaTac March 22-25.

In spite of the pandemic, the Mountlake Terrace chapter has grown to nearly 100 students, the biggest chapter in the state, for which they received the Blue-Cap Biggest Chapter Award. Additionally, MTHS STEM teacher James Wilson was voted State Advisor of the Year.

Here are the 2023 conference results for Mountlake Terrace High School:

Flight Endurance

Finalist – Ishika Gounder

Animatronics Team

3rd-Henry Appel, Kasey Bock, Gabriel Fredrich, Susanna Hoover, Spencer Jolly, Katelyn Thomas

Essays on Technology

Finalist-Arielle Analau

Manufacturing Prototype

Finalists-Arielle Analau, Raio Chea, Sonita Chen, Ishika Goundar, Ryan Sturgill, Mifa Tran

Structural Design

1st-Raio Chea, Kien Trun

2nd-Kolby Sheppard, Brandon Vuong

3rd-Joshua Bozick, Tony Lopez-Hernandez

Technology Bowl

Finalists-Spencer Jolly, John Jorgensen, Kien Trung

Coding

1st-Vincent Clement, Asher Wheaton

Vex Robotics

4th-Sean Brouwer, Susanna Hoover, Elliot Palmer, Sydney Prokopovich, Anna Speedy, Owen Thorpe

5th-James Carty, Maggie Carty, Tony Lopez-Hernandez, Ubaid Muhammad, Ryan Sturgill

Fashion Design

1st-Alessandra Serena-Takahashi, Luna Tewolde, Emily Ulwin