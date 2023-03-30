MTHS students, advisor earn awards at state Technology Students Association conference

Posted: March 30, 2023 5
Mountlake Terrace High School 2023 State Technology Student Association chapter delegates.

Eighty-eight students from Mountlake Terrace High School participated in the Washington State Technology Students Association convention in SeaTac March 22-25.

In spite of the pandemic, the Mountlake Terrace chapter has grown to nearly 100 students, the biggest chapter in the state, for which they received the Blue-Cap Biggest Chapter Award. Additionally, MTHS STEM teacher James Wilson was voted State Advisor of the Year.

MTHS chapter advisor James Wilson, right, is named Washington State Technology Student Association Advisor of the Year.

Here are the 2023 conference results for Mountlake Terrace High School:

Flight Endurance
Finalist – Ishika Gounder

Animatronics Team
3rd-Henry Appel, Kasey Bock, Gabriel Fredrich, Susanna Hoover, Spencer Jolly, Katelyn Thomas

Essays on Technology
Finalist-Arielle Analau

Manufacturing Prototype
Finalists-Arielle Analau, Raio Chea, Sonita Chen, Ishika Goundar, Ryan Sturgill, Mifa Tran

Structural Design
1st-Raio Chea, Kien Trun
2nd-Kolby Sheppard, Brandon Vuong
3rd-Joshua Bozick, Tony Lopez-Hernandez

Technology Bowl
Finalists-Spencer Jolly, John Jorgensen, Kien Trung

Coding
1st-Vincent Clement, Asher Wheaton

Vex Robotics
4th-Sean Brouwer, Susanna Hoover, Elliot Palmer, Sydney Prokopovich, Anna Speedy, Owen Thorpe
5th-James Carty, Maggie Carty, Tony Lopez-Hernandez, Ubaid Muhammad, Ryan Sturgill

Fashion Design
1st-Alessandra Serena-Takahashi, Luna Tewolde, Emily Ulwin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME