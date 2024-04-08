MTHS Student Media students bring home national journalism awards

Several members of the Mountlake Terrace High School Student Media (HSM) program — which includes the school’s Hawkeye student newspaper and website, the Tempo yearbook and the Esoteros literary magazine — brought home awards from the national Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association convention in Kansas City, Missouri last week.

According to advisor Vince DeMiero, students attended many of the 250-plus workshops, presentations and clinics at the convention, held at the Sheraton and Westin hotels in downtown Kansas City. They also entered their work into national competitions where it was judged “against challenging national standards by current and former working journalists as well as current and retired journalism educators from across the country,” DeMiero said.

For the Journalism Education Association awards, judges are not required to give any awards at any level since students are competing against standards, DeMiero said. A total of 825 students competed from schools across North America and from several international schools, with awards ranging from Honorable Mention to the next highest award, Excellent, and then Superior, a very rare award, he added.

Here are the individual and organization results:

Individual awards

National Scholastic Press Association

Leadership Award: Kimberly Nguyen, HSM general manager, senior, and Seras Bryner, Hawkeye co-editor-in-chief, senior

Best of Show Editorial Leadership: 8th place in the nation – Terina Papatu, Hawkeye co-editor-in-chief, junior

Journalism Education Association National Student Media Contests

Editorial Writing: Honorable Mention – Madeline Simkowiak, freshman

News Editing: Honorable Mention – Kimberly Nguyen, senior

Literary Magazine Poetry: Honorable Mention – Sabin Metallo, sophomore

LIterary Magazine Photography: Honorable Mention – J Gurney, sophomore

Themed Photo: Honorable Mention – Efrata Solomon, junior

First Year Photo: Honorable Mention – David Cardwell, sophomore

Photo Story: Excellent – Seras Bryner, senior

Literary Magazine Illustration: Superior – Charli Gilchrist, sophomore

Team/organization awards

JEA/NSPA/QUILL & SCROLL First Amendment Press Freedom Award (FAPFA): At the conference’s opening ceremony, Mountlake Terrace High School received its 14th FAPFA award (also the 11th year in a row). MTHS is second only to one other school in the nation in terms of the number of FAPFA awards received. Read more in our earlier story here.

NSPA Best of Show – Websites from schools with 1,800 students or fewer: 10th place – TheHawkeye.org