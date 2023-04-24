MTHS student journalists receive national recognition

Mountlake Terrace High School student journalists were recognized during the Journalism Education Association/National Student Press Association (NSPA) journalism convention in San Francisco last weekend. Nearly 3,500 students from across North America and from as far away as England participated in the conference.
According to MTHS journalism instructor and adviser Vince DeMiero, the conference also includes national high school journalism contests where “students compete not against one another, but instead against tough national standards and are judged by current media professionals, retired journalism educators and other industry experts,” he said. This year, there were 1,043 contestants, including 23 students from MTHS.
The MTHS honorees include:
Imagine that. Students exceeding expectations due to phenomenal faculty mentoring and receiving national recognitions, and yet the Edmonds School Board wants to cut funding to this exceptional program.
