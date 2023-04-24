MTHS student journalists receive national recognition

Mountlake Terrace High School student journalists were recognized during the Journalism Education Association/National Student Press Association (NSPA) journalism convention in San Francisco last weekend. Nearly 3,500 students from across North America and from as far away as England participated in the conference.

According to MTHS journalism instructor and adviser Vince DeMiero, the conference also includes national high school journalism contests where “students compete not against one another, but instead against tough national standards and are judged by current media professionals, retired journalism educators and other industry experts,” he said. This year, there were 1,043 contestants, including 23 students from MTHS.

The MTHS honorees include:

In addition to these individual awards, the Hawkeye student newspaper placed seventh in the nation in the Best of Show contest run by the NSPA.

Finally, at the convention’s opening ceremony, just prior to the keynote speaker, the MTHS community was again awarded a FAPFA – the First Amendment Press Freedom Award – for the 10th straight year and the 13th time overall.

The student leaders will present the FAPFA award at an upcoming school board meeting.