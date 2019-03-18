MTHS student Annika Prom named 2019 Journalist of Year

The Washington Journalism Education Association has named Mountlake Terrace High School senior Annika Prom the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

The award includes a $2,000 scholarship.

Prom has been involved in the Mountlake Terrace High School journalism program for four years as a member of The Hawkeye student newspaper and has also participated in the school’s broadcast program. She currently serves as editor of the newspaper and according to her adviser, Vince DeMiero, “She is the kind of young journalist our democracy needs more and more.”

Prom has also reported on stories for MLTnews.

Outside of school, Prom serves as an advanced producer and outreach assistant with KUOW’s RadioActive and as a newsroom writer for TeenTix.

Prom submitted a portfolio to the Washington Journalism Education Association that features samples of her writing, photography, page layouts and online submissions. Her work samples includes stories on how lunches were distributed to students who no longer had funds in their lunch accounts and a feature on the mural at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

“I grew up in a large, hectic family where we hosted frequent social gatherings to tell stories about our lives and Khmer culture,” Prom explained in her portfolio. “I joined journalism because I found this interaction to be therapeutic and wanted to expand my cultural literacy. When it comes to writing and podcasting, I enjoy covering stories about lifestyle, art and heritage, with a niche in school lunch.”

Prom’s portfolio has been submitted to the Journalism Education Association for consideration for the National Journalist of the Year award that will be presented at JEA convention in Anaheim, Calif. in April.

Prom said that without her notebook and pen, “I’m often taking care of plants or studying bioscience because I’m passionate about protecting the environment and learning how organisms function.”

At the high school, she serves as vice president of the Eco Club.